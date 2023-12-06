Video: Sneezes from Christmas tree lead woman to hidden possum

A woman who heard sneezes coming from inside her artificial Christmas tree found an unwanted guest when she investigated.

In a video shared on Tik-Tok, @brettbratt359 of Texas can be seen approaching the Christmas tree in her living room and explaining why she was "literally freaking out."

"I have no idea how this possum got in my house and up into my tree," she said. "And I’m trying to get him out but it will not let me and I just don’t know what to do."

Another video shows a close-up of the possum with the woman saying, "Little buddy, how did you get in my house and into my tree without me noticing? You’re really cute, but I don’t know what to do."

After her first possum video got 4.3 million views, the Tik-Toker posted a subsequent video explaining more about how she found it and trapped it.

Possum hiding in Texas Christmas tree (Tik-Tok/@brettbratt359)

"I heard a sneeze. I looked over and I have three dogs and a cat, so I figured one of them was there, but they weren’t there," she said.

"So I thought maybe I’m crazy and kept working."

"Then I heard it again but a little louder and some other noises and I got up and I started looking to see if my cat was stuck behind the couch or something or sleeping in the window," she continued.

"But as I was looking around and I see this really big, long-looking rat tail, and I just kind of stop because I was in shock. I didn’t know what it was."

The woman said she grabbed some rubber gloves and tried to pull him away from the tree, but he was holding onto it tightly and wouldn’t let go. Eventually, she resorted to "plucking his fingers" away from the tree one at a time.

"It was a struggle," she said. "He started to flap around."

From there, the possum fell onto the floor – along with a bunch of ornaments – then ran back and forth under her sofas until she eventually "tackled him like an NFL player."

She said the possum smelled bad, but it wasn’t mean or aggressive.