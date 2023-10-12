Everett housing complex dealing with meth, fentanyl contamination

Officials in Everett and Snohomish County are working to provide a safe space for tenants and workers at Clare’s Place following reports of methamphetamine and fentanyl contamination.

The issue is inside the building located in the 6200 block of 12th Drive SE in Everett.

According to a Safety Bulletin obtained by FOX 13, the property owner has been working with the Department of Health and Human Services to evict residents and cleanup the contaminated units.

Clare’s Place, owned by Catholic Community Services of Western Washington, is a permanent supportive home with the purpose of housing individuals who have experienced chronic homelessness.

The issue of drug use on the premises has been long known, according to the safety bulletin.

According to CCSNW Agency Director Will Rice, preliminary testing was done after multiple complaints.

"Those tests came back positive for drug residue. We are working with our public health and other government partners to determine how best to move those tenants from the units and begin the drug residue cleaning process," Rice said in a statement. " Catholic Community Services is working with the City of Everett and Snohomish County on an immediate solution to provide a safe option for temporary accommodations for residents of Clare’s Place."

Residents who spoke with FOX 13 said they have questions about the severity of the contamination. The tests came back positive in individual units, common spaces and offices.

"If the building is so contaminated, everybody should have to go," said resident Jaunette Norvey. "They should have to rehouse people, but they’re not doing that. They’re just throwing us back out on the streets and that’s not fair."

Norvey said she’s one of the people being evicted, but said she’s been clean for 18 months.

"They didn’t show me any results. They just wanted me to grab my stuff, hand over my keys and sign paperwork. It doesn’t seem right."

She also said it appears like residents’ health isn’t being taken seriously.

"Why are employees being told to work out in the parking lot, and we’re allowed to go in and out of the building?" she asked.

FOX 13’s cameras observed employees working out of an RV in the building’s parking lot. There was also a porta potty and handwashing sanitation station set up. One employee worked at a computer at an outdoor table.

"They’re picking and choosing," said one tenant who asked for privacy.

Another tenant, Kim Poulas, said he isn’t too concerned.

"I’m not worried about it," he said. "Nobody’s saying anything so what am I supposed to do?"

FOX 13 reached out to the City of Everett for further comment on the drug contamination investigation and public safety threat.

In an email to FOX 13, city spokesperson Simone Tarver said, "At this time, the City of Everett’s top priority is ensuring health and safety of the residents of Clare’s Place and our community."

No further information was given. Instead, we were directed back to Catholic Community Services leadership for further comment.

"It’s like they don’t care about us," said tenant Kimberly Galen" I don’t want to be back out on the streets. I came here for help, but I’m not getting any."

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 on-air and online for more information.