Bloodworks Northwest declares ‘Code Red’ blood shortage in WA, OR

The Brief Bloodworks Northwest has declared a "Code Red" emergency shortage as the local blood supply for Washington and Oregon has dropped to less than a two-day reserve. There are nearly 30,000 open donation slots through the end of January, with Type-O blood being in particularly high demand to avoid reliance on out-of-state shipments. Officials state that increasing the donor rate from 3% to 4% of the population would stabilize the regional supply and ensure hospitals can maintain critical surgeries and emergency treatments.



Local blood donations are so low in Washington and Oregon that Bloodworks Northwest has declared a "Code Red" emergency shortage.

Hospitals rely on these blood donations for surgery, emergency treatment and other lifesaving treatments, but at current rates, Bloodworks Northwest says they have less than a one-to two-day supply.

According to the medical company, there are more than 29,700 appointment slots left to fill through the end of January.

"Every time someone rolls up their sleeve to donate at a Bloodworks center or drive, they’re giving more than a pint of blood—they’re giving hope to critically ill and injured people in the Pacific Northwest," said Bloodworks President & CEO Curt Bailey. "That single act can save multiple lives. It could be a child fighting cancer, a parent recovering from surgery, or a neighbor injured in an accident. Right now, those lives depend on all of us giving life together."

Critical blood shortage in Washington

By the numbers:

Bloodworks Northwest provides more Type-O blood than is being donated locally, and to keep up with hospital demand, the company has been forced to ship blood in from other parts of the country.

According to the company, only 3% of people donate blood, but if it went up to 4%, they would have enough to ease the shortage and "stabilize" the supply.

To shore up their supply, Bloodworks Northwest is urging communities to host blood drives, and for people to make an appointment to donate blood.

