If you're flying in to Seattle after Memorial Day weekend, there are some overnight road closures to be aware of near SeaTac Airport.

Starting on Tuesday, May 28 at 11 p.m., the two right lanes of southbound State Route 99 will be closed between S. 176th Street to S. 182nd Street and the Airport Expressway entrance to the airport. While the project is only expected to affect traffic until 5 a.m. on Wednesday (six hours total), this means only one lane will be open on southbound SR 99 during the project.

Additionally, traffic exiting from arrivals will be directed onto southbound State Route 99.

Also, the 182nd Street ramp from SR 99 will be closed, along with Arrivals Drive left turn lanes that go to northbound SR 99.

While these closures are happening overnight, it could still cause serious delays for Memorial Day travelers getting home from the airport.

Drivers should also check out the Washington State Department of Transportation's projections for the best and worst times for ground travel during Memorial Day weekend.

Related article

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Bus crashes off bridge in Aberdeen near Wishkah River

The shocking underbelly of cockfighting in Washington state

Campaign against I-2109, which repeals the capital gains tax, launched across Washington

Victim of Auburn theft ring says teens used her car to steal others

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.