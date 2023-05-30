Cougar sighting near Big Rock Sports Field in Duvall

article

The city of Duvall is urging the public to be aware of their surroundings after a cougar was spotted roaming through a homeowners' yard over the weekend.

According to the city, the photo was taken near the Big Rock Sports Field – and by the looks of it, in broad daylight.

Fortunately, it appears the photographer was inside the safety of their own home when the big cat passed by, staring directly back into the camera lens.

What to do if you encounter a Cougar

According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), few people ever catch a glimpse of a cougar much less come face to face with one. Cougar attacks are extremely rare, but not impossible. The first documented fatal cougar attack happened in 1924. Since then, there have only been 19 attacks that resulted in injury. The last attack, and the second documented deadly attack in the state, happened in May of 2018.

If you come face to face with a cougar, the WDFW says you should do the following:

Stop, don't run. Rapid movements may trigger an attack. If small children are present, pick them up immediately.

Face the cougar, and talk to it firmly while slowly backing away. The WDFW says to leave the cougar an escape route.

Try to appear larger than the cougar. Get above it, slowly step onto a rock or stump if possible. If you are in a group, slowly stand shoulder-to-shoulder to appear intimidating.

Do not take your eyes off the cougar or turn your back. Do not crouch or try to hide.

Never approach a cougar, especially if it is near or kill or kittens.

If the cougar doesn't leave, be more assertive. The WDFW says the idea is to convince the cougar that you are not prey, but a potential danger.

If the cougar attacks, fight back, be aggressive and try to stay on your feet.

To learn more about cougars and ways to prevent them from entering your property, visit the WDFW's website here.