Crash blocks westbound State Route 18 at SR 167 ramp in Auburn

A crash is partially blocking westbound State Route 18 at the State Route 167 ramp to Renton and Puyallup, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

What we know:

"WB SR 18 is fully blocked due to a collision at the SR 167 ramp to Renton/Puyallup," WSDOT Traffic said Wednesday afternoon on social media. "Incident Response and State Patrol are on scene. Expect delays."

Around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday it appeared traffic was getting by, but several lanes remained closed.

What we don't know:

No immediate information was available about the number of vehicles involved or whether there were any injuries.

(WSDOT)

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and expect delays as crews respond to and clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.