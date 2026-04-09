4 people hospitalized after crash on I-5 in Tacoma, WA

Four people were taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after a crash on I-5 in Tacoma.

What we know:

The crash happened in the southbound lanes at 84th street after 1 a.m.

According to the Washington State Patrol, four cars were involved in the crash.

Three drivers and a passenger were taken to St. Josephs Hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

Troopers said in a press release the cause of the crash was "failing to yield in a construction zone."

The road was blocked for a couple of hours but later reopened.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol.

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