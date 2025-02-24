Two crashes on I-5 in Lynnwood, WA cause traffic disruptions

The Brief Two separate incidents caused traffic disruptions in both directions of I-5 in Lynnwood Friday evening. One incident blocked the left two lanes of southbound I-5 at 196th St. SW. A second incident partially blocked the northbound I-5 on ramp from 196th St. SW.



A crash and another incident on both sides of I-5 in Lynnwood caused traffic disruptions Monday evening as police and firefighters responded.

Timeline:

At around 3 p.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced a collision blocking the left two lanes of southbound I-5 at 196th Street Southwest.

WSDOT’s traffic cameras showed a large firefighter presence, with at least one vehicle overturned in the center median.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if any injuries were reported.

WSDOT says its Incident Response team, the Washington State Patrol, and firefighters are on the scene. Just before 4 p.m., WSDOT announced that the roadway had been cleared.

At 3:45 p.m., WSDOT announced another incident on the northbound on-ramp from 196th Street Southwest at milepost 181.

WSDOT’s traffic cameras showed a large police presence, with at least six police cruisers at the scene.

It is unclear what caused the incident, but travelers are warned that it is partially blocking the ramp, which could cause delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this article came from multiple social media posts by the Washington State Department of Transportation.

