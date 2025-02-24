Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 12:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Southwest Interior, Bremerton and vicinity, North Coast, Tacoma Area, Central Coast, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Seattle and vicinity
11
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM PST, Whitman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:08 AM PST, Whitman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:55 AM PST, Whitman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM PST, Spokane County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:58 PM PST, Mason County
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Everett and vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Hood Canal Area, Western Whatcom County, Bellevue and Vicinity, Western Skagit County
Flood Watch
until TUE 1:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County, Lewis County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 7:00 AM PST, Garfield County, Spokane County, Asotin County
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 6:30 PM PST, Franklin County

Two crashes on I-5 in Lynnwood, WA cause traffic disruptions

By
Published  February 24, 2025 4:40pm PST
Lynnwood
FOX 13 Seattle

Two crashes snarl traffic on I-5 in Lynnwood, WA

A crash and another incident on both sides of I-5 in Lynnwood are causing traffic disruptions Monday evening as police and firefighters respond.

The Brief

    • Two separate incidents caused traffic disruptions in both directions of I-5 in Lynnwood Friday evening.
    • One incident blocked the left two lanes of southbound I-5 at 196th St. SW.
    • A second incident partially blocked the northbound I-5 on ramp from 196th St. SW.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A crash and another incident on both sides of I-5 in Lynnwood caused traffic disruptions Monday evening as police and firefighters responded.

Timeline:

At around 3 p.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced a collision blocking the left two lanes of southbound I-5 at 196th Street Southwest.

WSDOT’s traffic cameras showed a large firefighter presence, with at least one vehicle overturned in the center median.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if any injuries were reported.

WSDOT says its Incident Response team, the Washington State Patrol, and firefighters are on the scene. Just before 4 p.m., WSDOT announced that the roadway had been cleared.

At 3:45 p.m., WSDOT announced another incident on the northbound on-ramp from 196th Street Southwest at milepost 181.

WSDOT’s traffic cameras showed a large police presence, with at least six police cruisers at the scene.

It is unclear what caused the incident, but travelers are warned that it is partially blocking the ramp, which could cause delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Featured

WSP investigates deadly I-5 crash in Marysville, WA, possibly road rage
article

WSP investigates deadly I-5 crash in Marysville, WA, possibly road rage

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking witnesses to a deadly crash that may have been caused by a road rage incident in Marysville Monday morning.

The Source: Information for this article came from multiple social media posts by the Washington State Department of Transportation.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Puyallup man killed, family now sending ashes back to Japan: ‘That’s his final trip’

4 arrested following car jacking, crash, chase in Spanaway, WA

‘You steal for a living’: Everett antique store confronts accused serial shoplifters

2 bills aimed at improving community safety in WA advance

Pirate plunders boat motors from Gig Harbor, WA marina

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation. 

LynnwoodTrafficNewsCrime and Public SafetyTransportation