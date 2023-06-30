Crews find body in water near Georgetown neighborhood

Crews found a body Friday morning in the water near Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood during a search for a missing bridge operator.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of a missing person at First Avenue South and South River Street. The initial report was a water rescue response.

According to fire officials, the missing person was a bridge operator and there were no witnessed reports of the person falling into the water.

The department's fireboat were to the scene, and the Washington State Patrol and the Seattle Fire Department took over the search.

At about 7:30 a.m., crews found a body in the water that matched the description of the missing operator.

WSP and SPD are taking over the investigation.