Crews investigate car crash that killed 2 in Auburn

Crews are investigating a deadly crash in Auburn that left two dead, and sent one to the hospital Friday night.

According to Valley Regional Fire Authority (VRFA), at around 11:45 p.m., crews responded to a two-car crash near the corner of Auburn Way S. and 32nd St. SE. This area is right next to the Auburn Adventist Academy campus.

Both directions of Auburn Way S were blocked as first responders processed the scene.

VRFA says two victims died in the crash. One victim was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Their identities have not yet been released.

Authorities say this crash is currently under investigation, more information will be released as it becomes available.

VRFA says crews with Puget Sound Fire and King County Medic One responded to the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.