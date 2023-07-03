A behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to put on the Lake Union 4th of July fireworks

On Monday, pyrotechnicians were on a barge anchored on Lake Union preparing for one of Seattle's biggest fireworks shows of the year.

For the Fourth of July fireworks show on Lake Union, people can start arriving at surrounding Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park at 3 p.m.

However, no matter how early you get there, you will not have a view of the fireworks show like Dave Fitzgibbon has.

"It’s pretty crazy… Everything is happening right over the top of you," said Fitzgibbon.

Fitzgibbon is the lead pyrotechnician for Western Display Fireworks. He and his crew have worked for days the barge, preparing for the massive event.

During the actual show, it is just Fitzgibbon and one or two other crew members in a shed that is located on the barge making sure the fireworks go off with a bang.

"You’ll see it leave, or I’ll feel it leave. It’s eight seconds later, and it blows up, and it’s just massive," he said.

While crews prepare for the show, there is a safety zone sectioned off by orange buoys on Lake Union. Officials told FOX 13 News that anyone on the water must stay outside the buoys, or they could face hefty fines.

There are three different experiences for the Fourth of July fireworks show on Lake Union: Gas Works Park, South Lake Union Park, or on Lake Union.

The event will feature live music, family activities, and food and drinks.

The event starts at 3 p.m. and features beer gardens and food vendors.

At 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., the U.S. Navy Rock Band is playing at Gas Works Park.

At 10:20 p.m., the fireworks go off.

The show is about 20 minutes and both parks close at 11 p.m.

Seattle Police tell FOX 13 News the department will have a large presence in the city throughout the entire day.

Officers will prioritize life-safety incidents as well as address any other crimes.

SPD will also work with other city agencies to deal with traffic control and medical responses.