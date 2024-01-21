Criminals in U-Haul rip ATM from grocery store entrance

article

Detectives with Seattle Police (SPD) are working find suspects responsible for busting into a grocery store to steal an ATM.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at Dominic’s Red Apple Market, located at 9627 Des Moines Memorial Dr S.

"I feel bad looking at it," said one customer as she walked past the debris. "Who would do that?"

According to SPD and surveillance video shared with FOX 13 News, four individuals are seen using chains a U-Haul to break down the store front.

Once inside, they head towards the single ATM. Using a chain, they wrap the machine and within seconds, it flies out of the store and lands in the parking lot.

"For whatever reason and however much money was inside that ATM, or whatever," said another customer, "they did way more damage than what they could ever do."

Off-camera, the grocery store’s owner told FOX 13 News he is still totaling the damages.

RELATED: Seattle Police: Man on scooter struck in hit-and-run by suspected DUI driver

He said it is going to be a costly repair.

As for the suspects, they were last scene leaving Dominic’s Red Apple Market. At least three of them were in the bed of the U-Haul truck along with the ATM. It’s believed there was a solo driver.

Anyone with information on this case should call Seattle Police.