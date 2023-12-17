Criminals target another Everett smoke shop using stolen Kia

There’s increased concern after another stolen Kia was used to target businesses in western Washington.

The latest incident happened Saturday around 3 a.m. at Kush21 near Evergreen Way and Edmonds Rd in Everett.

According to Everett Police, a stolen black Kia was used to smash into the storefront.

"Our officers were responding to what came out as an alarm at the business," said Officer Ora Hamel. "A witness called in and reported seeing a black Kia that backed through the front of the business and multiple suspects were seen running out of the shop."

Police said a stolen black Kia was used to smash into the business, and said witnesses reported multiple suspects jumped into another car and sped off.

While the store’s manager did not want to be there and did not want to go on camera, an employee said the suspects got away with an undetermined amount of products.

Saturday’s incident at Kush21 comes less than a week after another business—less than two miles away—was involved in a similar crime.

On Sunday, Everett Cigar & Tobacco was hit in the same manner.

FOX 13 has stayed in close contact with the business owner, Nasir Malik.

"This is the first time something like this happened to my business the 26 years I’ve been open," he recently told FOX 13 News.

While the damage to his store was far greater than what Kush21 experienced, Malik is hoping these criminals are caught.

"They’ve caused so much damage," he said.

This is also an alarming trend police said has been increasing this past year.

Recently, Bellevue Police Department officials announced the arrest of two Kia boys in connection to area crimes.

It’s something they said they are trying to crack down on, but add it’s a public safety issue, with many of these stolen cars being used in serious crimes.

The Everett Police Department said it, too, is monitoring this trend.

"It’s an issue the department is aware of," said Officer Hamel. "It’s happening up and down the I-5 corridor. Intelligence shows that It’s happening all around us as well."

As for Kia owners, police are advising owners to take precautions like getting their software updates. They are also recommending that business owners add security cameras and metal posts to the front of their businesses to prevent cars from ramming into storefronts.

Anyone with information is urged to call Everett Police’s tip line at (425) 257-8450 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.