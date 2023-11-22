Cyclist hit, killed by car in Kent, police investigating

Kent Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a car on Wednesday.

Officers were called around 12:33 p.m. to reports of a serious crash near Central Ave S and E Willis St. Several callers said a car struck a man on a bike, causing serious injuries.

Police and medical personnel arrived and attempted life-saving aid, but the victim, a 48-year-old man, died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police the cyclist abruptly turned in front of the car heading southbound on Central Ave. The driver, a 24-year-old man, stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Authorities have determined the driver was not impaired, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information on the crash is urged to call Kent Police's tip line at (253) 856-5808 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.