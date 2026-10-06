Cyclist left seriously injured after hit-and-run in Seattle

The Brief A cyclist remains in critical condition after being struck from behind by a speeding sedan on Aurora Avenue North on Sept. 29. Police are searching for a silver 2012–2014 Toyota Camry with noticeable damage to its front bumper, right hood, and windshield. The driver's identity remains unknown, and SPD is urging anyone with information to contact the Traffic Collision Investigation Office at (206) 684-8923.



A man was left seriously injured during a hit-and-run in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood on Sept. 29, and the Seattle Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash.

What we know:

On Sept. 29, police said the man was riding his bike heading south on Aurora Avenue North around 12:15 a.m. when he was hit from behind by a gray sedan.

The driver continued driving without stopping to help the cyclist, SPD said. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. He remains in critical condition.

On Monday, police said detectives identified the vehicle as a silver 2012-2014 Toyota Camry with damage to the right side of its hood, windshield, and front bumper, adding that the damage will be clear and difficult to hide.

Police also said that the car was last seen speeding and running red lights on Aurora Avenue North after fleeing the crash scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not been able to identify the driver of the vehicle.

The agency is asking anyone who may have seen this vehicle to call the Seattle Police Traffic Collision Investigation Office at (206) 684-8923, as any information could help them identify the driver.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

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