Cyndi Lauper bringing farewell tour to Seattle

Eighties pop icon Cyndi Lauper will be bringing her ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour’ to Seattle this winter.

Lauper, 70, is letting her ‘True Colors’ fly one last time on the road, bringing her farewell tour to 23 cities in North America.

One of those stops will be in Seattle on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. at the Climate Pledge Arena (334 1st Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109). So far, she has not released any statement about her reasons for doing a farewell tour now, even though she has a new documentary coming out about her career on June 4. A companion album will also be released that day.

Pre-sale tickets are available starting June 4.

Her tour kicks off in October in Detroit, Michigan and ends in Chicago, Illinois in early December.

Last year, she hit the road with Rod Stewart, playing a handful of shows across Australia.

Learn more about tickets for the Climate Pledge Arena show here.

