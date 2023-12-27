Departing Sound Transit CEO gets $370,000 payout

After the resignation of CEO Julie Timm, the future of Sound Transit is suddenly uncertain.

In a letter addressed to colleagues, Timm shared that family motivated her decision.

"For the past several months I have been struggling to balance the needs of long-distance care and support for my aging father with the intense requirements of leading Sound Transit as CEO," wrote Timm. "Over the past week in collaboration with Board Leadership, I came to the difficult, but I believe the correct, conclusion that my family needs more of my focus. While not impossible, it would be incredibly challenging for me to maintain a split focus while maintaining the intense level of support and stability Sound Transit deserves from its CEO as we enter into a historic level of openings and new construction."

The agency’s governing board gave Timm a $375,000 payout on her way out the door. At the mid-December meeting following her announcement, King County Executive Dow Constantine remarked on her departure.

"Julie stepped into this role in the middle of the most ambitious capital expansion program in the country," said Constantine. "She’s also positioned us well for a busy 2024, where we’ll be opening new link extensions on the Eastside and into Snohomish County."

When it comes to the search for her replacement, board members have remained tight-lipped. Sound Transit spokesperson John Gallagher would not comment on speculation about the interim CEO.

"Julie’s brought a renewed focus on passenger experience," said Gallagher. "During her tenure, the agency saw the return to service of elevators and escalators in the downtown stations that had been out of commission for months, as well as stepped up cleaning in stations. We also substantially increased the number of security personnel on trains and in stations."

Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus has a seat on the Sound Transit Board. Backus shared that she appreciated Timme’s straightforward and honest approach to work. She was sad to see her go.

"Her dedication is inspiring," said Backus.

FOX 13 News asked Backus about who should fill those shoes. Backus hopes Timme’s replacement will have "mega project experience."