Half a million ferry riders in Washington to set sail through the end of 2023

Some 500,000 travelers are estimated to set sail for the holidays and through the end of 2023.

Washington State Ferries said the increase in ridership is expected from Dec. 20–31.

"Those are going to be some busy times depending on what side of the water you’re on," said Ian Sterling, spokesperson for WSF. "There’s plenty of capacity for walk-on passengers. It’s cars and trucks where you may have to sit in a line."

Sitting in line may not be inevitable for those traveling on a ferry in a vehicle. WSF is already dealing with ongoing challenges, including changes to route schedules and vessels, due to its aging and limited fleet.

"If a boat goes out of service for whatever reason—it gets called in to do a search and rescue operation, has a mechanical problem—anything like that can certainly trickle throughout the system and people will notice that. We’re hopeful that everything goes smoothly, but there’s not a lot of room for anything to go wrong," Sterling said. "There’s no backup boat."

It’s already a race to the terminal these days for drivers trying to secure a spot on a ferry. Adding holiday travelers mixed in with frequent commuters will make the competition for a ride more difficult.

"I’m sure it’s going to be a nightmare, and we may end up just driving all the way around," said Celia Smith, who is traveling to Fort Worden Historical State Park for the holidays.

"My advice to the general public is if you’re in a hurry, don’t go," laughed Sallie Harrison, who rides a ferry between Edmonds and Kingston weekly. "We just are not going to be able to go when we want, and you always have to wait."

WSF said hundreds of staff members will be working through the holidays and busy travel period to make operations as smooth as possible. WSF also offered suggestions to help riders navigate their travels a bit easier, including:

"You can choose to travel off-peak, later in the day, earlier in the morning, and that may save you from waiting in the line, as well," Sterling said.

Frequent commuters like Harrison said the best way to prepare for holiday traveling by ferry is just to embrace the wait.

"[Bring] a good book, you could do your taxes or balance your checkbook, go for a walk," Harrison said. "That’s it! That’s the name of the game."