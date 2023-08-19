Deputies locate body of wanted hit-and-run suspect west of Cle Elum

Deputies located the body of a wanted hit-and-run suspect west of Cle Elum on Saturday.

According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), Fernando Flores was a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened on Golf Course Road near the Sun Country Golf Course last Sunday.

Authorities say a young woman was severely injured in the crash, and Flores ditched his stolen car and fled the scene.

Deputies initially believed he had simply fled the area, but investigators renewed their local search after his family reported him missing on Tuesday.

On Saturday, KCSO deputies and search and rescue dogs investigated the area where his cell phone was last active the night of the crash. Eventually, his body was found in tall grass and thick brush.

Featured article

Authorities say it appears he died from injuries caused by the crash. However, the Coroner’s Office will investigate and determine the exact cause of death at a later time.

In Saturday’s press release, the KCSO shared their sympathies with the family:

The Flores family has been notified of Fernando's death. The Flores family knows Fernando made some bad choices. Even so, they've lost a loved one whom they hoped would do better, and we sympathize with the loss and regret they feel.

According to the KCSO, the young woman who was injured in the crash was released from Harborview Medical Center’s Critical Care Unit and is expected to recover from her injuries.