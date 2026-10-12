Deputies negotiating with barricaded suspect near Aberdeen, WA
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. - Grays Harbor Sheriff's deputies have been negotiating with a domestic violence suspect since late Sunday night, trying to get him to surrender.
What we know:
According to the sheriff's office, deputies and Special Response Team officers were called to the scene of a domestic violence incident near Joann Way and Central Park Drive, located in the Central Park community in Grays Harbor County, about halfway between Aberdeen and Montesano.
Authorities say the suspect barricaded himself in the house Sunday night, and they have been negotiating with him since then.
Overnight negotiations with barricaded suspect
What we don't know:
Authorities did not specify if anyone else is still in the house, or who was injured in the domestic violence incident, or the extent of their injuries.
People are asked to avoid the area while law enforcement continues to negotiate with the suspect.
Domestic Violence Resources
Local and national hotlines, shelters and other resources for those impacted by domestic violence.
Here are some local and national hotlines, shelters, advocacy, counseling and other resources for those impacted by domestic violence.
24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline (available in 200+ languages)
- 1-800-799-7233. You can also text START to 88788
Washington State Domestic Violence Hotline
- 1-800-562-6025 (Voice and TTY) (8am-5pm every day)
You can find a full list of domestic violence resources here.
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The Source: Information in this story comes from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office.