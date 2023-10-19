Detectives believe encounter over stolen car led to deadly shootout in Seattle

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a deadly shooting that happened at Golden Gardens in the Ballard neighborhood Thursday evening. One person is dead, three others were injured.

According to the SPD, officers responded to the 8400 block of Seaview Pl. NW near a dog park at Golden Gardens just after 4 p.m. This area is just north of a parking lot that accesses the beach.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Golden Gardens homicide investigation

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) says they found two victims near the dog park at Golden Gardens. Crews attempted to save a 44-year-old man, but he died at the scene. A 25-year-old man was treated and taken to Harborview Medical Center. Friday, hospital officials confirmed the 25-year-old was discharged in satisfactory condition.

Five minutes later, the SPD sent out an alert saying officers were investigating another shooting incident near the corner of 26th Ave. NW and NW Market St.

It was later determined by investigators that there was not a shooting at this location, instead, a car from the Golden Gardens shooting wound up at this Ballard location.

FOX 13 reached out to the SFD, who says they treated a 50-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man for multiple gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition. Friday, hospital officials confirmed the woman and 38-year-old man were discharged in satisfactory condition.

Detectives said they believe a fallout over a stolen car led to the deadly shootout. Investigators explained a tracking device led the 44-year-old man and the 25-year-old man to the Golden Gardens area. That is where police said the two men found the stolen car and confronted the 50-year-old woman the 38-year-old man who were sitting inside.

Police said it is believed the conflict triggered the deadly crossfire. For victims of car theft, or property crime, officers urged people never to take matters into their own hands.

"If you do locate that vehicle, make sure you call the police department. No matter what city you live in. Make sure you call the police department, so they can get handle it for you. You never know when someone is armed, like in this case," said Officer Brian Pritchard, public information officer for Seattle Police Department.

Details are being kept close to the investigation, but Pritchard said no one has been arrested yet.

The public information officer said the department recognizes public concerns regarding its staffing shortage, as community members question if their property crimes, like a stolen car, will be treated as a priority by officers. Pritchard said above anything else, SPD's main concern is safety.

"Officers respond to calls as they come out, especially Priority One calls. So, they’ll respond to those first and take care of those calls before they handle the lower priority calls, like property crimes and things like that. But we like to assure the public that we are working to go to these calls and meet their needs as well," said Pritchard.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.