Detectives investigate deadly crash in Seattle's Industrial District

A man is dead after a crash Wednesday morning in Seattle's Industrial District.

Officers responded to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian near the intersection of 4th Avenue South and South Industrial Way before 5 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man in the roadway. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the driver remained at the scene, was cooperative with police and didn't show signs of impairment.

According to police, the driver was traveling northbound on 4th Avenue South when he hit the pedestrian, who was in the roadway and not in a designated area for a pedestrian to cross.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's Traffic Collisions Investigations Squad at 206-684-8923.