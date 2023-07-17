Detectives investigating homicide in Kent's East Hill

article

Detectives are investigating the homicide of a 43-year-old man who was shot Saturday in Kent.

On July 15 at about 8:15 p.m, Kent Patrol Officers were sent out to an apartment complex at the 23900 block of 111th Pl. SE, after receiving two 9-1-1 calls; the first reporting hearing gunshots and people running, the second reported a person injured with a gunshot wound in the chest.

Two nearby Kent Officers responded and found the victim, a 43-year-old man and began providing aid. They gave the man a chest seal to cover his wounds and then began CPR until Puget Sound Fire arrived and took over. The man was taken to the hospital but died soon after arriving.

Prior to the shooting, there were reports of an argument involving several men near a stairwell. Multiple shots were fired and some of the men ran toward a dark sedan and left the scene before police arrived.

Kent Police Violent Crimes Detectives have taken over the investigation and canvassed the area for witnesses, evidence and video, and believe that this incident was not random.

The Kent Police Department is asking that anyone with information about this homicide call the Kent PD Tip Line 253-856-5808 and reference case # 23-9241.