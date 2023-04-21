Detectives used clothing & a license plate to track down teen robbery suspects in Tacoma

Tacoma Police were able to track down a group of teenagers that may be linked to a multi-city crime spree across the Sound.

Court documents show that investigators were on the trail of the suspects after a rash of robberies on April 12 that included the shooting of a clerk at Quickie's Smoke Shop in Tacoma.

The robbery and shooting at Quickie's was caught on security video and had left some in the neighborhood shaken.

"I’m glad they caught them and I hope they are prosecuted as adults," said Rae Peery, a neighbor who lives within a couple blocks of the shop. "If you are going to shoot someone, and pretend you are an adult, then you should be treated like an adult."

Tacoma Police say on April 12, the two 16-year-olds burst into the shop and demanded cash, with court documents stating that one suspect asked, "Do you not know who I am?" before shooting the clerk.

"I just think it’s sad these kids are throwing their life away, doing these criminal activities and just wish they’d do better," said Billie Moffatte, a Tacoma resident that lives near Quickie's.

Court documents state that when police arrived, "the victim was lying on his stomach on the sidewalk outside the business. One witness was applying pressure with towels to the top left area of the victim's back."

After getting the clerk to the hospital, police started working on looking through security video which showed the suspects running to, "a waiting white Hyundai Sonata."

After talking with Valley 911 Communications, Tacoma Police learned, "they had two of the same style robberies occur in Renton and Federal Way within the last hour….with two males wearing the exact same clothing."

Officers reported that they were able to get the license plate of the Sonata in the Federal Way robbery and tracked down the car to the Spanish Hills Apartments parking lot in Tacoma. After watching security video, they determined that the suspects were likely at the Lakeside Landing apartment complex nearby.

Court documents state, "The lead detective reviewed video surveillance showing three people walking into Lakeside Landing towards building 6." Detectives also said they noted that the people were wearing clothing similar to that worn in the robberies.

Later, one of the suspects came out of the Lakeside Landing apartment that was under surveillance and walked into the parking lot in order to climb into a different vehicle where he sat for a time. He was reportedly "wearing identical clothing" to a suspect captured on security video in the Quickie's case. Court documents state that clothing included, "a black puffy jacket with horizontal stitching, dark pants and distinctive white and black shoes. He was also wearing prescription glasses that matched the surveillance video."

Court documents indicate that detectives were able to identify the two 16-year-olds and also, "identified multiple suspects associated with an apartment in Building 6 in Lakeside Landings, which was the location of an earlier homicide."

Tacoma Police SWAT reportedly then moved in on the apartment that was being surveilled, and four people were detained.

Court documents state, "Also detained was Isaiah Williams, 18, who has been charged in an unrelated earlier robbery of Isiah Martin. Police indicated in charging documents that detectives believe that Isaiah Williams might have been the driver of the Hyundai."

The two 16-year-olds are facing various charges that include assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, robbery and attempted robbery among others. The teens are also being investigated for other potential robberies in at least two other communities.

Court documents state, "These defendants are suspects in several other armed robberies in other counties. Detectives are working on filing charges in their respective jurisdictions regarding those robberies. Detectives are also still processing the Hyundai and the evidence recovered in the apartment."

A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said that the teens will be tried as adults due to the nature of the crimes committed.