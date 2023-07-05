Docs: Teen shot, killed uncle at family party over rape allegation

A teen shot and killed his uncle at a gathering in Graham on Sunday, believing he had raped another family member, according to new court documents.

19-year-old Raul Alberto Lozano Lucas has been charged with first-degree murder.

According to probable cause documents filed on Wednesday, Lucas’ family knew he had issues with his 59-year-old uncle, referred to in docs as "ALH"—a family member reported that when they were around seven years old, ALH "molested them in some way." Law enforcement confirmed the family member reported the assault in 2022, some 14 years after it occurred, but could not recall all the details of what happened beyond "inappropriate kissing."

Lucas was furious after learning of the allegation, and planned to gun his uncle down during a family gathering, according to court documents. A relative told detectives Lucas was angry that "nothing had been done" with the sexual assault investigation.

The family member who accused ALH of sexual assault received a text from Lucas reading, "I’m sorry for what I am about to do." They told a relative about the message.

Another witness told detectives he received a text from his aunt saying he needed to come home right away, as "something was about to happen."

A witness and his brothers drove to the house at 200th Street East and 114th Avenue East, and heard Lucas and ALH arguing when they arrived. Before they could get there, they heard gunshots and ran to the home. The witness got to the house in time to see Lucas fire the last shot into his uncle, court docs say.

Based on the evidence collected by detectives, Lucas fired at least eight shots at his uncle.

The brothers tackled Lucas to the ground, and he told them something to the effect of "No one messes with my family," and "If you were in the same situation, you would do the same," according to court documents.

A relative called 911 to report the shooting.

When deputies arrived, family members were still holding Lucas down. According to court documents, Lucas did not fight with deputies while he was being detained, but was yelling at others at the family gathering.

Lucas is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.