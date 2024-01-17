DOH confirms 31 flu deaths, including 1 child, in first week of 2023-24 season

In week one of the 2023-2024 season, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) reported that 31 people, including a child, have died from confirmed influenza cases.

For context, in the first week of the 2022-2023 season, 147 flu deaths were reported. This was just more than half of all flu deaths reported for that year.

The DOH said the number of deaths may be different as they are under-reported.

If you have flu symptoms, make sure you wash your hands, cover your cough and stay home when you're sick. Officials also encourage you to get a flu shot.