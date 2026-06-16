Why wasn't an Amber Alert text sent for missing child in WA? Suspect remains at large

The Brief An Amber Alert was issued for a missing boy just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, but no text message alert was sent to cell phones. Although the boy was safely found and the alert was canceled by 8:30 a.m., many are still asking why the phone notifications were never triggered. The suspect who kidnapped the boy remains on the run, and is wanted for multiple felony domestic violence crimes.



An Amber Alert was issued and then lifted Tuesday morning after a 6-year-old Lynnwood boy was located safe, but many are still wondering why they did not receive an Amber Alert text on their phones.

Suspect who kidnapped WA boy, triggering Amber Alert, remains on the run

What we know:

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, at around 10 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to reports of an assault where a woman was thrown from her car near 148th Street Southwest in Lynnwood.

The 29-year-old victim was located on the side of the road with significant injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies learned that the suspect, 32-year-old Deivi Johnson Garcon Donado – the victim's ex-boyfriend, drove off in her car with the 6-year-old child still inside.

At around 5:30 a.m., deputies with the King County Sheriff's Office responded to a report from a family friend in Shoreline that they woke up to find the child in their front yard.

The boy was unharmed and has been reunited with his mother.

Authorities say the suspect is currently wanted for multiple felony domestic violence crimes. He is believed to be driving a silver 2010 Ford Fusion with Washington license plate CVF8854. Troopers say the plate belongs to another vehicle but has been attached to the Ford Fusion.

What you can do:

Deputies are asking anyone who sees the suspect or the vehicle to call 911 immediately. Authorities are urging the public not to approach him.

Why was there no Amber Alert text for the missing boy in WA?

The backstory:

The Washington State Patrol issued the Amber Alert at about 3:13 a.m. The alert was requested by the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office due to concerns for the boy's safety.

The WSP shared the Amber Alert on social media, and information about a suspect vehicle was posted on highway traffic reader boards. By 8:30 a.m., it was announced that the boy had been found, and the alert was officially canceled.

After FOX 13 Seattle published a social media update regarding the incident, numerous people on Facebook commented to ask why an Amber Alert text was never sent directly to their cell phones.

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to the Washington State Patrol for comment. In an email response, the WSP explained that cell phone alerts are restricted during the overnight hours.

What they're saying:

"This did not go out on cell phone as we observe quiet hours between 2200-0700," the WSP wrote in an email. "We are planning a WEA (wireless emergency alert) as we work with Snohomish County to gather the most up-to-date information about the case."

Featured article

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Military plane crash sparks wildfire in Yakima County

Deadly Bellevue, WA motorcycle crash causes miles-long traffic backup

'Buy Black Card' aims to inject life into Black-owned businesses

Here's where to watch World Cup games at all hours in Seattle

Your ultimate visitors guide to Seattle for the FIFA World Cup 2026

Oliver Tree dies: Singer, producer killed in helicopter crash

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.