Man killed in rollover crash in Renton, WA

The Brief A man was killed in a rollover crash along Rainier Avenue North in Renton on Tuesday. Police confirmed there was one male victim and there were no other reported injuries. Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to contact authorities as the investigation remains underway.



One man was killed in a rollover crash in Renton on Tuesday, police confirmed.

What we know:

It happened along southbound Rainier Avenue North at around 6:20 p.m.

Renton police said a man died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Drivers were asked to use alternate routes as investigators remained on scene for several hours.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call 911 and reference case #26-4921.

What we don't know:

The circumstances of what led up to the crash are still under investigation.

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