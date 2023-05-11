DOH: WA flu deaths increased tenfold this season compared to last season

The Washington State Department of Health announced that the 2022-23 flu season was the deadliest the state has seen in five years.

According to the DOH, a total of 262 Washingtonians were reported to have died from the flu in that time. Most were adults, but five children were reported in that statistic.

In the 2021-22 flu season, the DOH said there were 26 confirmed influenza-associated deaths.

"The adoption of COVID-19–related mitigation measures such as masking, staying home, and limiting gatherings might have had an impact on the timing or severity of influenza activity," the DOH said on the 2021-22 reported deaths. Washington still had mask mandates in 2021 until they were lifted in March of 2022.

In Washington state, flu activity rose at the end of October of 2022 and peaked by the end of November. As of the end of April of 2023, there was only minimal flu activity.

"The flu vaccine is your best protection against this serious disease. Even if you get the flu, if you’ve been vaccinated typically your illness is milder and you aren’t as likely to need to go to the hospital," said WA Secretary of Health, Dr. Umair Shah.