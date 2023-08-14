Dolly Parton to visit Washington state as 65,000 kids enroll in her free book program

Music legend Dolly Parton is set to visit Washington this week to commemorate the statewide coverage of "The Imagination Library."

Through this program, all children in Washington up to the age of five can now register to receive one free book every month, courtesy of Dolly Parton's initiative.

The upcoming celebration on Aug. 15 will feature a fireside chat with Dolly Parton, as well as a small performance. Although the event is private, it will be streamed on TVW.

More than 65,000 children are already enrolled in the program in Washington. Over 1.5 million books have already been distributed.

Dolly Parton attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Gov. Jay Inslee and Lt. Gov. Denny Heck have signed a proclamation making Aug. 15 "Imagination Library of Washington Day."

This initiative by Dolly Parton aims to provide children with access to books and foster a lifelong love for reading. By offering free books monthly, "The Imagination Library" seeks to inspire imagination and creativity, empowering children to explore new worlds through literature.