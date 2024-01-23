Donald Trump projected to win New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden seems likely

The first primary election of the season is underway Tuesday in New Hampshire.

The first polls began to close at approximately 7:00 p.m. ET with every polling location closing at 8 p.m. ET.

New Hampshire Republican primary results

Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, tightening his grip on the Republican presidential nomination and bolstering the likelihood of a rematch later this year against President Joe Biden.

The result was a setback for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who invested significant time and financial resources into winning the state.

She was the last major challenger in the race after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ended his presidential bid over the weekend, allowing her to campaign as the sole alternative to Trump. Haley intensified her criticism of the former president, questioning his mental acuity and pitching herself as a unifying candidate who would usher in generational change.

By posting easy wins in both early states, Trump is demonstrating an ability to unite the GOP’s factions firmly behind him. He’s garnered support from the evangelical conservatives who are influential in Iowa and New Hampshire’s more moderate voters, strength he hopes to replicate as the primary quickly expands to the rest of the U.S.

New Hampshire Democratic primary results

As the last polls closed in New Hampshire, the FOX News Decision Desk projected that President Joe Biden will win the Democratic primary.

Due to a change in how the Democratic National Committee is counting its primary order , this year’s election in New Hampshire doesn’t garner any delegates for the Democratic candidate.

And because of that, President Joe Biden isn’t even on the ballot. You can read more about that contention here .

Biden's voters had to write his name in because of the new rules.

He defeats rivals including Rep. Dean Phillips, the Minnesota congressman, who is likely to finish in double digits.

He entered the race calling for a "new generation of leaders."

This is a symbolic victory. Because of the same dispute, there are no delegates on the line tonight.

