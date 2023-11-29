Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into Puyallup restaurant, hot grease seriously injures employee

A driver was arrested for driving under the influence after a car crashed into a Puyallup restaurant, leaving multiple employees injured on Tuesday.

According to the Puyallup Police Department (PPD), at around 1:30 p.m., officers and rescue units responded to a crash at Don’s Drive-In near the corner of S Meridian and 10th Ave. SE.

Puyallup Police Department

When first responders arrived, they found a car had driven through the north side of the building, which caused a large fryer to topple over.

Authorities say the grease from the fryer splashed all over an employee, a 48-year-old man, causing life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Two other employees suffered minor injuries from the grease spill. They were treated at the scene and released.

Several other people were inside the building during the crash. They all helped assist those who were injured.

According to the PPD, investigators determined that the driver, a 64-year-old Bonney Lake man, was impaired. He was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail for driving under the influence and vehicular assault.

The City of Puyallup Building Department and the Central Pierce Technical Rescue Team inspected the building and determined the damage required the business to close.

This is a developing story as the investigation remains ongoing.