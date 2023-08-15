Expand / Collapse search
Driver in custody after hitting person in Phinney Ridge neighborhood

Seattle
SEATTLE - A person has life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a car in Seattle's Phinney Ridge neighborhood. 

Seattle Police reported the incident around 4:40 p.m. 

SPD says the person was hit near the intersection of N 76th Street and Greenwood Ave. N. 

The person was taken to Harborview Medical Center for their injuries. The driver was taken into custody.

It's unclear if the driver will be charged.

