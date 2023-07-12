Drug dealer convicted for controlled substance homicide; only the second conviction in King County

A man was convicted of controlled substance homicide for his involvement in an overdose death of a man in Kirkland, making it only the second conviction of its kind in King County.

In September 2021, a person died from a fentanyl overdose inside an apartment in south Kirkland.

In the span of the investigation, it was determined that the person had gone to the apartment to purchase fentanyl from its resident.

That resident was arrested on Nov. 10, 2021 in connection to that person's death.

When detectives arrested him, they found several guns, thousands of rounds of ammo, illegal narcotics and a considerable amount of cash inside the home.

Detectives learned he was a dealer of fentanyl, meth and cocaine.

"According to the King County Prosecutor’s Office, prosecuting a Controlled Substance Homicide – in which a person is found guilty of unlawfully delivering a controlled substance to another person who dies using the controlled substance – is notoriously difficult. There have only been 9 Controlled Substance Homicide cases with the evidence needed under the law to file charges since 2004," Kirkland PD wrote in a press release.