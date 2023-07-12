Drugs, crimes and controversy swirl around Everett motel

The Waits Motel in Everett may be destined for a wrecking ball: a destiny that’s being cheered on by neighbors, as the current motel manager tries to stop it.

Emily Simpson, the newest manager at Waits Motel, believes the building is worth saving.

A handful of neighbors who have watched managers, owners and plans to fix the property come-and-go, say it’s too little, too late.

Everett Police were at the Waits Motel responding to 911 calls on 236 occasions during a 16-month span beginning March 1, 2022. Those calls include everything from drive-by shootings to drug investigations and assaults.

The final chapter of the Waits Motel may be written on Tuesday night. An agenda item before the city council would condemn the Waits Motel. The move would clear the way for the property to be bought by the city with the ultimate goal to develop the property and turn it into residential housing.

UNFINISHED WORK

The timing of the City of Everett move is puzzling to Simpson.

Over the past several months, she’s been vocal about the work that she’s attempting to revitalize the motel and turn it into a strong business.

According to Simpson, it’s a personal project after her own mother’s death from a fentanyl overdose.

"I’m tired of seeing the suffering of drug addicts," she said. "My mother’s passing in Everett with an overdose of fentanyl – I can’t change that, I couldn’t help her.

Simpson and her husband moved into the Waits when she became the manager. The first night they were on the property, a shooting took place across the street. Simpson said it was likely tied to activity unfolding on the property.

That did not deter Simpson. She worked hard to improve the area, which includes working with police to get a known drug dealer out of the property.

"It’s actual growth that’s happening now," said Simpson. "Why stop it?"

At least one long-time resident told FOX 13 that she would recommend the location to family or friends as a place to stay.

Asked if the same was true a year ago, she replied: "Not a chance."

Simpson has those on the property buying in, in fact, a few nearby neighbors are cheering her on, hopeful that after decades of drug use and crime at the location, it’s turning a corner.

NOT EVERYONE IS ON-BOARD

Many neighbors have seen this story play out before.

"They’ve been unable to do it, or they have not had the will to really do it," said Bob Wohl, a long-time resident just a few doors down from Waits Motel.



"She claims she has that will, and that she’s thrown them all out – we’ve just seen it so many times, and it always devolves."

Wohl, and his neighbor Bryan Olsen, told FOX 13 that the neighborhood has pulled together over the years out of necessity. The lone bright spot of the Waits Motel is that it’s brought several people together in an attempt to feel safe.

Neighbors have seen everything from drug deals to Waits Motel residents using their backyards to urinate and defecate.

A few years ago, neighbors would find what they described as heroin needles in their backyards. These days, it’s burnt tinfoil.

"It’s almost like we’re under siege," said Bryan Olsen.



Wohl noted that the neighborhood association has had constant contact with the Mayor’s office over the course of four different administrations. He said Mayor Franklin, the current Everett mayor, is the first to act.

"She’s the first to take us seriously, and realize what’s going on there is not good for residential neighborhoods."

CRIME STATS

In a letter marked July 5, Police Chief Dan Templeman laid out what was described as "constant law enforcement problems and consistent illegal drug activity" in the area over the past year.

The 10-page declaration breaks down the 236 calls to 911 over a 16-month period, the lowest call total coming in May of this year with 4 calls – the last month tracked.

The calls range from nuisance to more serious drug concerns, but Templeman also laid out a number of drug investigations that have returned his officers to the Waits Motel with regularity.

In March 2022, more than 600 fentanyl-laced pills were seized along with other drugs, ammo, guns and cash.

Less than three months later, Everett Police seized a number of drug items including 2 grams of pure fentanyl, more than 3,500 pill and firearms.

Earlier this year, Everett Police alerted the Snohomish Health Department of potential chemical contamination in rooms due to the ongoing drug crimes taking place in the motel. After testing, four rooms were deemed to have both meth and fentanyl contamination.

Simpson said the rooms have been decontaminated, and that they are now waiting for approval from the Health Department before re-opening the rooms for use.

Read information on the property from the city here.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING

The Everett City Council has a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Neighbors both for, and against, the continuation of business at Waits Motel are planning to speak.

While it’s unclear how city councilmembers will vote, Mayor Cassie Franklin has already signed an executive determination indicating that after speaking with neighbors and reviewing the Police Chief’s assessment, she deems the Waits Motel as a threat to public health, safety and welfare.

You can stream the meeting online, here.