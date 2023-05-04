Dunn proposes restrictions on where high-level sex offender housing facilities are placed

King County Council Vice Chair Reagan Dunn introduced legislation that would impose new restrictions on how the state can site housing for high-risk sex offenders. The proposal follows community backlash after a housing facility was placed across the street from a school bus stop near Enumclaw.

According to Thursday’s press release, the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services placed a less restrictive alternative (LRA) housing area in a rural area of King County. LRA facilities house Level 3 sex offenders, which are the highest level of sex offenders that are considered likely to reoffend in the community.

In addition to being located in an area frequented by young children, the local community was angered by the lack of communication.

"Local communities deserve to be notified and engaged when a sexually violent predator is housed in their neighborhood," Dunn said. "This is not only good governance, but could also prevent situations where such facilities are sited in locations that are obviously concerning, such as near a school bus stop. It is my hope that this proposal will put in place some common-sense practices that improve siting decisions and allow for community voices to be heard."

Dunn’s proposal would require a conditional use permit to be obtained before placing a LRA housing facility in unincorporated King County.

This permit would prevent these facilities from being placed within 500 feet of any space where minors are likely to congregate:

Libraries

Schools

Parks

The permit would also require a public meeting to be held at least two weeks before proposing a LRA housing facility location.

According to Thursday’s press release, in Washington, sex offenders are currently allowed to relocate from the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island into community-based housing without giving the public any advanced notice. They are also required to wear ankle monitors at all times, and register with the local sheriff’s office.

Dunn’s proposal will be heard at the King County Council’s Local Services and Land Use Committee in the coming weeks.