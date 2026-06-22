Edmonds, WA college student arrested by ICE in parking lot

The Brief Masked ICE agents arrested Edmonds College student Fredy Cruz-Calderon in a campus parking lot on Saturday, June 13, for overstaying his 2018 visa, and he is currently detained pending deportation to Colombia. College President Amit Singh stated that the agents failed to provide their names, badges, or a warrant before driving off, prompting campus security to follow state protocols that forbid assisting federal immigration agents. The arrest has left the campus community on edge, leading students to demand more resources and the teachers' union to establish a task force to improve internal communication and emergency alert protocols.



The Edmonds College community is on edge after a student was arrested by ICE agents on June 13.

According to the Edmonds College Federation of Teachers, a student was arrested at 8:15 a.m. on June 13, a Saturday, while getting out of his car in a student parking lot near Snoqualmie Hall.

The organization says campus security was immediately notified and took witness statements.

College President Amit Singh notified students of the arrest on Monday. On Wednesday, he shared additional details of the arrest in a follow-up email.

"On Saturday, June 13, masked ICE agents drove into a parking lot on our campus and pulled a student from a vehicle as the student waited to take part in a college class activity. The agents were asked by the person in charge of the college activity to show their names, badges, and warrant. They provided none of that information and drove off college property with the apprehended student," wrote College President Dr. Amit Singh in an all-campus email after the incident. "The person in charge of the college activity alerted our security team, who followed the protocols we have developed in cooperation with the State Attorney General’s Office, which forbids any state agency from providing assistance to federal immigration agents."

ICE responds to WA student arrest

The other side:

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to ICE, who issued the following statement:

"ICE Seattle targeted illegal alien Fredy Cruz-Calderon, 48, of Colombia for arrest on June 13th. The encounter began as a vehicle stop, and Cruz-Calderon chose to pull over on 200th Ave SW, at Edmonds College property, where he complied with officer instructions.

"Cruz entered the United States legally in May 2018 and was supposed to depart by November 2019. He did not do so. Instead, he chose to overstay his visa and has not since obtained any form of legal status that would allow him to remain in the United States. He is being detained at the Northwest ICE Processing Center pending return to Colombia.

"We encourage all illegal aliens to take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $2,600 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return."

What's next:

After the controversial arrest, students and other community members went to the Edmonds College Board of Trustees meeting to push for more communication and resources, and Dr. Singh spoke with them during his time on the mic.

The union is working to figure out why students were never notified via Triton Alert, as well as putting together a task force to improve communication between security and other college departments.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Crews battle leak at historic MV Skansonia ferry venue on Seattle's Lake Union

West Marine shuttering half of their WA locations

5 King County beaches closed due to high bacteria

Seattle Stadium top ranked for FIFA World Cup 2026 venues

Safety threats at Tacoma movie theater causes sweeping cancellations

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.