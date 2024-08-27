Police: Everett man sold meth, fentanyl out of motel room

An Everett man was arrested at the end of a months-long narcotics investigation, accused of selling drugs out of a motel room.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, detectives were investigating a man believed to be selling drugs from a motel room at the Sunrise Inn in Everett, located near Evergreen Way and Casino Road. Investigators suspected the man was supplying users in that area for several months.

Detectives identified the suspect and conducted a high-risk traffic stop on him on Friday, Aug. 23.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say the man had a supply of fentanyl on his lap as he was pulled over, and was reportedly on his way to a drug sale.

Police arrested him and seized a handgun, drugs and drug money. Detectives then served a search warrant on his motel room, where they recovered even more drugs.

In total, authorities seized 5.5 lbs of fentanyl powder, 700 fentanyl pills, seven ounces of meth, heroin and crack cocaine.

The Everett man was booked into Snohomish County Jail, although the sheriff's office did not specify the charges. The case remains under investigation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Jackknifed semi blocks southbound lanes of I-5 in downtown Seattle

Delays, outages continue after cyber attack on SEA Airport

DNA cracks 1980 rape, murder of Boeing worker in Kent

$1M Powerball prize set to expire soon from Lynden, among 27 unclaimed WA wins

Marysville School District warns of 'standing room only' at some classrooms

Goodwill to close 2 Seattle locations due to rising safety, theft concerns

Commentary: Servais firing the latest head-shaking example of Dipoto's communication issues

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.