Everett Police warn of cookie salesman scam
EVERETT, Wash. - Police in Everett are sending out a warning to area residents amid an apparent cookie salesman scam.
The department's statement claims reports from last week show two male suspects are claiming to be selling cookies for a fundraiser, but instead are charging thousands of dollars to community members’ debit cards when they attempt to make a purchase.
The alleged scammers reportedly say they will only accept debit card, not cash.
