Expand / Collapse search

Everett Police warn of cookie salesman scam

By
Published  August 24, 2024 2:18pm PDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle

EVERETT, Wash. - Police in Everett are sending out a warning to area residents amid an apparent cookie salesman scam.

The department's statement claims reports from last week show two male suspects are claiming to be selling cookies for a fundraiser, but instead are charging thousands of dollars to community members’ debit cards when they attempt to make a purchase. 

The alleged scammers reportedly say they will only accept debit card, not cash.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

WA Fish & Wildlife warns of 'catastrophe' after finding invasive mussel

Why abandoned boats are a big, expensive problem in WA

'Extensive damage' at Kitsap County construction site to cost millions

From Piniella to Wilson: A brief history of Seattle Mariners' managers

Plumber who 'picked up bat' to save Seattle carjacking victim speaks

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.