Everett Police looking for felony mail theft suspect caught on camera

Everett Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a felony mail theft suspect.

In the early morning hours of July 9, the man was caught on video stealing multiple pieces of mail. The theft caught on video occurred in the 300 block of Bedrock Drive.

Police say the man has a "well-trimmed mustache and goatee." He was last seen wearing a shirt that said Tupac. The man was last seen leaving in a small, four-door likely silver car that appears to have a small dent on the driver's side bumper. The car was missing the driver-side rear door handle and had a possible scrape/scuff mark on the front of the rear driver-side wheel well.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Everett Police Department tip LINE at (425) 257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also submit tips through the P3 Tips app.