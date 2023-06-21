Everett Police looking for homicide suspect

article

Everett Police are asking for tips from the public in locating a woman accused of shooting and killing a man.

On June 10, 31-year-old Christopher Wilson was found dead inside an apartment on Baker Avenue. Police believe the shooting happened in the early hours of the morning when a neighbor reported hearing shuffling and then "three pops." The neighbor who called 911 said the resident was moving out and believed what they heard was something falling in the process of moving.

Officers went to the apartment but got no response.

Hours later, officers entered the apartment to conduct a wellness check and found Wilson dead.

Major Crimes detectives are still investigating the incident, but they identified a suspect as 29-year-old Shawntea Grimes Hamilton.

Hamilton is 5'4" and weighs around 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was seen leaving the scene in a blue-gray Chevy Cobalt with Michigan plate DDX0262. There is no front plate and the driver's side headlight is out.

If you know where she is or if you see her car, contact the Everett Police tip line at 425-257-8450. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS or by using the P3 tips app.