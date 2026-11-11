EVNNE explores creative freedom with latest EP ‘on: our noise’

In the three years since their debut, K-pop group EVNNE has continued to show fans different sides of themselves and their music, and their latest album shows their biggest change yet.

The five-member group released their latest EP "on: our noise" last month and they were involved in its creation every step of the way.

"We were involved from the early stages, and were really hands-on with the whole experience from our endless discussions with each other. If you look at the tracklist, we crafted it to flow with a quite consistent unified tone in general, so it was a very hands-on experience," member JIHOO tells FOX 13.

EVNNE, who debuted as a seven-member group, became a group of five earlier this year following contract expirations which led to members SEUNGEON and YUNSEO, two of the group’s vocalists, returning to their original companies.

With this lineup change came a change to the group’s musical direction going forward.

While their previous albums had an equal mix of vocal and rap-centered tracks, "on: our noise" featured more rap verses than before.

"There are so many different styles within rap, and each distinct voice suits a particular style best, so as we were writing our own raps, we would occasionally want to try someone else’s part, but in the end I think we all found the part that fits us the best," KEITA explains.

The group’s title track, "LOOK AT MA," was the group’s toughest track to complete, with hundreds of revisions, they say.

Each track on the album stands out on their own with the ability to be title tracks, but the members agree that the song "BLESS," written by member JIHOO, would be the one they think works best.

The members say having a hand in the creation of the songs gives them more freedom to explore compared to receiving pre-written tracks.

"When we start a song from scratch, we have a lot of ideas. There’s a lot of imagination and there’s a lot of room to explore, so there’s a lot more freedom there, whereas when we receive an already-made track, we definitely feel the pressure to make the vision come to life," KEITA says.

Now, with the release of their latest album, the members are preparing to bring it to global fans in-person with their upcoming fan-concert tour.

"The differences for a fan-concert is that there are certain dedicated segments called ‘corners,’ where we get to show chemistry between each other, and there’s a lot of sections where we can interact directly with the fans, so there’s a lot more communication involved. The other thing is that there are a lot of special stages and performances that are being prepared, so we hope you guys look forward to it," MUN JUNGHYUN explains.

While a fan-concert is different from a traditional tour, with less full-group performances and more communication with the audience, the members say you should still come prepared.

"For our actual shows, because it’s all standing, a lot of fans would wear high heels or shoes with a platform to get a better view of the members, but for the fan concert, you guys have to all jump with us and have so much fun, so we highly recommend for you to wear comfortable shoes," PARK HANBIN adds.

The North American leg of their fan-concert tour kicks off in Toronto in January with 10 stops before moving to Europe in February.

While the group wraps up promotions for their latest album and prepares for their upcoming shows, they have one short message to describe who they are for people who haven’t discovered them yet.

"We’re a self-made group. A group that makes our own music and has our own sound," JEONGHYEON adds.

As EVNNE continues to explore their identity as a five-member group, "on: our noise" marks a new chapter for the group with more hands-on involvement going forward, and they can’t wait to share it with fans.

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