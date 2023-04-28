Expect Link Light Rail delays after clock punches through roof of Westlake Station

Expect delays for the next two weeks on portions of Link Light Rail in Seattle. Crews were moving a large clock when it broke through the roof of the tunnel at Westlake Station.

Trains will be single-tracking from Westlake to Stadium stations while the emergency repairs are underway.

If you're traveling through the downtown Seattle transit tunnel, prepare for extra travel time. Trains through the tunnel - from Westlake to Chinatown-Internation District - will run in each direction every 30 minutes.

The northbound platforms at Westlake, University Street, Pioneer Square and Chinatown-International District stations are closed. Only the southbound platforms at those stations will be open for trains traveling in either direction.

(Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

Trains remain running every 10 minutes from Northgate to Capitol Hill and Stadium to Angle Lake:

To continue to Angle Lake from Capitol Hill Station, board trains on the platform to Angle Lake.

To continue to Northgate from Stadium Station, board trains to on the platform to Angle Lake.

Other options, according to Sound Transit:

Passengers needing to travel between Westlake Station and Stadium Station can take ST Express routes 590/594 and King County Metro routes 101, 124, 150.

Passengers needing to travel between Capitol Hill Station and Downtown Seattle can take King County Metro routes 10, 11 and 49.

Visit Sound Transit for the latest information.