Expect Link Light Rail delays after clock punches through roof of Westlake Station
SEATTLE - Expect delays for the next two weeks on portions of Link Light Rail in Seattle. Crews were moving a large clock when it broke through the roof of the tunnel at Westlake Station.
Trains will be single-tracking from Westlake to Stadium stations while the emergency repairs are underway.
If you're traveling through the downtown Seattle transit tunnel, prepare for extra travel time. Trains through the tunnel - from Westlake to Chinatown-Internation District - will run in each direction every 30 minutes.
The northbound platforms at Westlake, University Street, Pioneer Square and Chinatown-International District stations are closed. Only the southbound platforms at those stations will be open for trains traveling in either direction.
(Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)
Trains remain running every 10 minutes from Northgate to Capitol Hill and Stadium to Angle Lake:
- To continue to Angle Lake from Capitol Hill Station, board trains on the platform to Angle Lake.
- To continue to Northgate from Stadium Station, board trains to on the platform to Angle Lake.
Other options, according to Sound Transit:
- Passengers needing to travel between Westlake Station and Stadium Station can take ST Express routes 590/594 and King County Metro routes 101, 124, 150.
- Passengers needing to travel between Capitol Hill Station and Downtown Seattle can take King County Metro routes 10, 11 and 49.