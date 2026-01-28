Seattle-based Expedia announces new layoffs affecting 162 employees

The Brief Expedia is laying off 162 employees this spring. The layoffs impact workers at the Expedia Group Seattle waterfront headquarters. Employees will be laid off between April 1 and April 19.



Seattle-based travel company Expedia announced it will lay off more than a hundred employees this spring.

What's next:

The company announced Wednesday that 162 employees at the Expedia Group Seattle waterfront headquarters will be laid off between April 1 and April 19. This layoff will impact a few Washington-based employees who work remotely as well.

According to a WARN notice to employees, the layoffs are a result of the relocation or contracting out of Expedia’s operations or job positions.

Expedia is providing ESD unemployment benefits for all the affected employees, which is required by state law.

Employees who are being laid off carry job titles such as content designer, data engineer, product management, software development, user experience designer, among others.

The Source: Information in this story comes from an official WARN notice.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Trump announces federal funding cuts for sanctuary cities and states, including WA

WSDOT estimates $40-50 million to repair Washington roads after historic flooding

Thurston County death investigation upgraded to homicide, suspect in custody

Gov. Ferguson calls for millionaires’ tax in State of the State address

Report reveals which Costco items can pay for the annual membership

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.