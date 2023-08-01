Extended closure of northbound I-5 in Marysville on Tuesday evening due to brush fires

Several lanes of northbound I-5 in Marysville have been closed for several hours as crews work to put out multiple brush fires.

The first fire was reported around 5 p.m., just north of 116th Street NE. Other fires spread on that stretch of I-5 for about three miles.

It's unclear what caused the brush fires.

All lanes of I-5 northbound in that area were closed for some time as crews worked on the fire. Lanes gradually re-opened, but backups stretched at least seven miles at one point.

Crews were able to get the fire contained after several hours, but they continued to work into the night to fight hot spots.