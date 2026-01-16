WA bill to ban face coverings for law enforcement advances to Senate

The Brief A Washington bill that would ban most law enforcement officers from wearing face coverings is advancing to the state Senate floor. Supporters say the proposal could boost public trust, while opponents warn it may endanger officers and expose agencies to lawsuits. It remains unclear whether the law could apply to federal agents, and lawmakers are expected to revisit the bill next week.



A Washington bill that could ban law enforcement officers from wearing face coverings while on the job is heading to the Senate floor.

Senate Bill 5855 was discussed in the Senate Law and Justice Committee this week, and lawmakers made the decision to advance the measure.

What we know:

The bill would prohibit law enforcement, federal agents and immigration officers from wearing identity-concealing face coverings during public interactions, with exceptions for medical masks, hazardous conditions and SWAT operations.

Police, law enforcement officers wearing face coverings in public.

Supporters of the bill include Washington Governor Bob Ferguson, who implored the committee to pass it. Others say it would improve public trust, especially amid the outcry caused by the recent ICE shootings in Minneapolis.

Opponents, however, noted an uptick in assaults and threats against ICE agents, saying the bill would only create more dangers for officers and their agencies.

Under current language, anyone who is detained by a masked officer could sue, even if no excessive force was used. Some called it a severe liability, given current budget constraints.

What's next:

Even if the bill were to pass though, Pete Serrano, on behalf of the Department of Justice, said it could not be enforced upon immigration agents, as states don't have authority over the federal government under the Supremacy Clause.

The bill is based off similar legislation in California. Lawmakers will likely revisit it next week.

