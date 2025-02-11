'Families are destroyed': Mom wants change after son murdered in WA

The Brief Friends and family of 19-year-old McKinley Williams celebrated his life after he was killed in a shooting last week in Auburn. No arrests have been made yet in Williams' murder. Williams' mom says gun violence has gotten out of control, and she's demanding change.



A mom is demanding change after her teenage son was murdered last week in Auburn.

On Tuesday, family and friends celebrated the life of 19-year-old McKinley Williams.

Auburn Police believe multiple people were involved in Williams' murder, but they have not arrested anyone. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the APD’s Tip Line at 263-288-7403.

Related article

What they're saying:

"Kids are killing kids, and it’s a huge problem," said Williams’ mom, Amanda Collins.

Collins tells FOX 13 Seattle, that her younger son is the one who had to break the news to her that his brother had been murdered.

"Families are destroyed, and it’s not just the person that dies. It’s the person who pulls the trigger. Their whole family is destroyed as well. And it really hurts my heart because you never get to see your kid come home," she said.

Dozens of people stood in the freezing temperatures in Stewart Heights Park in Tacoma.

McKinely’s siblings and friends shared stories about him. The evening ended with the community writing messages to McKinley on balloons and releasing them.

Collins tells FOX 13 Seattle gun violence is out of control. She said she is sharing the story of her loss in the hopes that it can lead to real change.

"I want everybody to know he was good, and he wasn’t part of any gangs, and he wasn’t out doing things that people assume when this stuff happens," she said.

A GoFundMe is raising money to help Collins with the unexpected costs and impacts from the death of her son.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

BEST OF FOX 13 SEATTLE

Politics: WA Senate passes changes to parental rights in education

Local: Japan Airlines plane clips tail of Delta plane at Sea-Tac

Travel: Here's when you'll need REAL ID to get through US airport security

Food: New restaurants coming to Seattle in 2025

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.