Man arrested after months-long homicide investigation in Auburn, WA

The Brief 35-year-old Travis Jones was killed in a drive-by shooting in Auburn on Sept. 3, 2024. Auburn police launched a months-long homicide investigation, eventually identifying Francisco Gallegos-Barbosa as the primary suspect. Gallegos-Barbosa was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm.



An Auburn man has been arrested and charged following a months-long investigation into a homicide from September 2024.

According to police, 29-year-old Francisco Gallegos-Barbosa has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Timeline:

FOX 13 Seattle previously reported that early in the morning on Sept. 3, 2024, a man was found dead with stab wounds. Auburn police clarified that it was actually a fatal shooting, and launched a homicide investigation shortly after that.

Francisco J. Gallegos Barbosa

Officers determined that the shooting came from a moving vehicle, identified as a stolen white Toyota Highlander. They also determined the victim was not the intended target of the drive-by shooting.

Police and SWAT conducted an operation on Sept. 26, 2024, leading to the arrest of several suspects in the shooting. During these arrests, officers identified Gallegos-Barbosa as the primary suspect.

Another operation on Feb. 5, 2025, led to Gallegos-Barbosa's arrest. According to authorities, Gallegos-Barbosa was apparently deported but snuck back into Auburn.

What's next:

Gallegos-Barbosa has a prior criminal history with several felony convictions. He is currently being held in the King County Jail on $2 million bail.

The Source: Information comes from the Auburn Police Department and previous coverage from FOX 13 Seattle.

BEST OF FOX 13 SEATTLE

Politics: WA Senate passes changes to parental rights in education

Local: Japan Airlines plane clips tail of Delta plane at Sea-Tac

Travel: Here's when you'll need REAL ID to get through US airport security

Food: New restaurants coming to Seattle in 2025

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.