Auburn stabbing leads to homicide investigation

A homicide investigation was launched in Auburn Tuesday morning after a man was found stabbed to death.

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), at around 12:45 a.m., officers were dispatched for a welfare check near the corner of A St. SE and 41st St. SE.

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest.

Responders attempted life-saving measures, but despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are now reviewing surveillance camera footage from the area and are seeking information from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.