Family hurt in alleged street racing crash on I-5 in Tacoma

article

A driver was arrested and a family was sent to the hospital after a crash on I-5 in Tacoma on Friday morning.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes at East McKinley and L Street about 8 a.m.

According to Trooper John Datillo, before the crash, two drivers were allegedly racing each other when one of the cars crashed into a pickup truck.

The truck had a couple and their two children inside.

Datillo said a woman in the passenger seat and her two children had minor injuries, and her husband had serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

The causing driver was arrested for vehicular assault.