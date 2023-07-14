Expand / Collapse search

Family hurt in alleged street racing crash on I-5 in Tacoma

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tacoma
FOX 13 Seattle
article

(Trooper John Dattilo)

TACOMA. Wash. - A driver was arrested and a family was sent to the hospital after a crash on I-5 in Tacoma on Friday morning. 

The crash happened in the northbound lanes at East McKinley and L Street about 8 a.m.

According to Trooper John Datillo, before the crash, two drivers were allegedly racing each other when one of the cars crashed into a pickup truck. 

The truck had a couple and their two children inside. 

Datillo said a woman in the passenger seat and her two children had minor injuries, and her husband had serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover. 

The causing driver was arrested for vehicular assault.